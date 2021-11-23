Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -428.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

