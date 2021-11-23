Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report sales of $152.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.08 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $610.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 684,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,394. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.44 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

