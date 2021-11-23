IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $243,892.00 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $243,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IronNet alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $930,600.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $992,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $911,700.00.

IronNet stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,353. IronNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.