iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $128.19

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.19 and last traded at $128.24, with a volume of 2122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

