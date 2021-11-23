iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $128.19

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.19 and last traded at $128.24, with a volume of 2122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.33.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.