iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.28 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.