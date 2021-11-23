iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,493,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $114.42. 1,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.36 and a one year high of $117.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

