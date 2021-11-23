iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,362,000 after acquiring an additional 147,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period.

IUSG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.76. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.36 and a 52-week high of $117.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

