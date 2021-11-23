iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

IHAK stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

