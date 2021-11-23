iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.62. 3,326,181 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

