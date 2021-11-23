iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $80.06. 1,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,938. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64.

