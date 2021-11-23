iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,674,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $81.35 and a 52-week high of $108.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.