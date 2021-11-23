iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 161.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

