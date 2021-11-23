iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5,637.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,232,000.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

IGRO stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.