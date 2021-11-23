iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.01

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 33808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

