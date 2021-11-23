iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.29 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

