iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,613,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 501.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.29 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

