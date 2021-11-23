iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $38,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.20. 583,011 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

