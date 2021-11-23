iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. 84,123 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

