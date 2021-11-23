iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3,189.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $231.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

