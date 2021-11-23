iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 22.5% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $62,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.94. 21,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,572. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.19 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

