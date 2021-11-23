iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iSun has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iSun will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iSun by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in iSun by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.