IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms Acquires 3,069 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.