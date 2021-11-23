IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms Acquires 3,069 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 12.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 41.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at about $3,131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 290.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 138.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 856,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

