Ixcoin Price Reaches $0.12 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Ixcoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $124.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,229,488 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.