J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

