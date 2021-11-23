Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.33. 23,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,821. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

