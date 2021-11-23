Jack P. Ezzell Sells 5,500 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ONEW stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. 77,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,076. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 34.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONEW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

