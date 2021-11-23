Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 224 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.03. 288,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42.

