Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. 68,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.