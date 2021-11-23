Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 759 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,578,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 219,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

