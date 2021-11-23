Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 410 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

