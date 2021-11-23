Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.01. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 183.74% and a negative net margin of 973.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

