Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the highest is $4.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $15.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $18.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,888. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.