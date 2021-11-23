JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $100.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. CLSA increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.44.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $8,565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 145.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,481,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

