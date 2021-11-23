JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

JDSPY stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

