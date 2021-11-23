Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Premier Foods plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Premier Foods in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.