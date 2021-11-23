JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,729. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.