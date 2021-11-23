JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.74 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average is $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

