JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. 37,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

