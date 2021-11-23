JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $5,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 775,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 46,091 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,329. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

