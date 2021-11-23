JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $87.19. 14,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

