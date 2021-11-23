JOE (JOE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.50 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. JOE has a market capitalization of $443.12 million and $34.50 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $3.67 or 0.00006507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.10 or 0.07473046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,189.62 or 0.99667054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 120,789,186 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

