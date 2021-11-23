Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 88,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $229.71. 3,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.13 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

