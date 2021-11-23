Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 940 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

