Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,942. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.