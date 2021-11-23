JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) to Overweight

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

ATGFF opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

