Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JEFI opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.68. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

In other Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust news, insider Nicholas Moakes purchased 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($1,876.43). Insiders purchased a total of 44,110 shares of company stock worth $4,625,862 over the last 90 days.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.