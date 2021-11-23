Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,853,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Get Kadmon alerts:

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.