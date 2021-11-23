Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Shares Up 2.6%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.84. 33,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 60,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHOTF. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

