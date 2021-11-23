Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kamada by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

