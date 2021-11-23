Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
