Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €211.64 ($240.50).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €180.85 ($205.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €193.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €201.70. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

